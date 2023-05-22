Police arraigns man for alleged possession of dangerous weapon in Kaduna

Police on Monday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Kenneth Yakubu, for alleged possession of a dangerous weapon at the Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Yakubu was arraigned on a two-count charge of possession of a dangerous weapon and causing bodily harm.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that the matter was reported at the station by one Paul James on May 10.

Bishen said the complainant was trying to separate a fight between some boys in the Takau area of the state when the defendant pulled out a cutlass and inflicted cuts on his head.

The offence, according to her, violated sections 393 and 223 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court for an adjournment for the defendant to be tried summarily.

The presiding Judge, George Gwani, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter till May 30 for the trial of the defendant.

