Metro
Police arraigns man for alleged reckless driving in Lagos
Police on Monday arraigned a 43-year-old truck driver, Michael Irabor, at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged reckless driving.
The police prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant drove a diesel truck with registration number XA592BUR in a reckless and negligent manner and injured a dispatch rider, Kingsley Okechukwu, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Agege area of the state on July 18.
The offence, according to him, contravened Section 51(1) of Lagos State Road Traffic Laws, 2012.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O. A. Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
Ajibade said the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.
She adjourned the case till September 8 for mention.
