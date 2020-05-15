Police arraigns man for allegedly assaulting wife, boasting about it on Facebook

The Police in Lagos on Friday arraigned one Sulaiman Maiyegun at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his wife and boasting about the incident on his Facebook page.

Maiyegun was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of assault occasioning harm and offensive publication.

The police prosecutor, Shinaolu Adeoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 5 at Maiyegun town in Jakande Estate, Eti-Osa local government area of the state.

He said the defendant unlawfully assaulted his wife, one Mariam Gabriel with his fist and injured her on the forehead.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant injured the victim on her forehead and posted an inciting and provoking publication about the incident on his Facebook page.”

He said the offences contravened Sections 57 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeoye, however, urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre and pick a date for the commencement of trial.

The defendant’s counsel, Mustapha Danesi, urged the court to grant his client bail on the most liberal terms, adding that the matter was as a result of family crisis.

Magistrate Folake Oshin granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

READ ALSO: ONDO: Police nab suspected killers of Ogboni leader

She said the surety must be a cleric and a family member to the defendant.

Magistrate Oshin also directed the court registrar to verify the addresses of the sureties who must be taxpayers in the state.

She adjourned the case till June 22 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions