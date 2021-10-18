Police arraigns man for child defilement in Osun

Police on Monday arraigned one Kasali Agbeleye at the Osogbo Chief Magistrate’s Court in Osun State for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl in the state.

Kasali, 35, was arraigned on a two-count charge of defilement and indecent assault of a minor by the police.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, told the court that the incident occurred on September 25 at the Centenary Hall Centre in the Otan-Ayegbaju area of the state.

The offences, according to him, were contrary to sections 31(1)(2) of the Child’s Rights Laws of Osun State, 2007 and Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002 and punishable under the same.

READ ALSO: Police rescues abducted children, staff of Kwara monarch

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, A. A. Adebayo, ordered that the case be transferred to Iragbiji Magistrate’s Court.

He also directed that the defendant be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till November 10 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now