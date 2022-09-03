Entertainment
Police arraigns Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince, in court
The Lagos State Police Command on Friday arraigned a Nigerian singer, Panshak Henry Zamani who is better known as Ice Prince Zamani, at the Ajah Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
The “Oleku” crooner was arraigned on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties, and abduction.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him.
Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.
However, the singer will remain at the Ikoyi correctional centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.
The magistrate adjourned the case till September 7.
Read also: Rapper Ice Prince arrested for threatening to throw police officer into a river
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier confirmed the singer’s arrest in a statement.
He said the rapper was stopped by police operatives at about 3:00 a.m. on Friday for driving without license plates.
Hundeyin said: “He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”
