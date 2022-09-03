Police arraigns Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince, in court

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday arraigned a Nigerian singer, Panshak Henry Zamani who is better known as Ice Prince Zamani, at the Ajah Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The “Oleku” crooner was arraigned on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties, and abduction.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him.

Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

However, the singer will remain at the Ikoyi correctional centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case till September 7.

Read also: Rapper Ice Prince arrested for threatening to throw police officer into a river

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier confirmed the singer’s arrest in a statement.

He said the rapper was stopped by police operatives at about 3:00 a.m. on Friday for driving without license plates.

Hundeyin said: “He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now