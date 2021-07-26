Police arraigns Ogboni chief for alleged murder of vendor during Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday arraigned 48 Yoruba Nation protesters, at a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba for their roles in a rally by Yoruba Nation promoters at Ojota, Lagos.

Among those arraigned was one Tajudeen Bakare (a popular Ogboni Chief) who was charged by the Police for the murder of a sachet water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Jumoke reportedly died from a stray bullet during the Yoruba self-determination protest held on July 3 in Ojota.

This was revealed in court documents sighted by Ripples Nigeria, and made known in a statement signed by the Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye.

Adeleye also noted that the 48 protesters who were arrested on the same day were charged before the Magistrate Court by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

READ ALSO: ﻿Autopsy report reveals Lagos teenager killed during Yoruba Nation rally died from stray bullet

“They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, Unlawful Society and Conducts likely to cause a breach of Public Peace.

“However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Sachet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the Protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refered Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice.”

See court papers below:

Join the conversation

Opinions