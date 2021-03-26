Police arraigns priest for culpable homicide in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

Police on Friday arraigned a priest, Abdurasak Al-Sulati, popularly called Kewulere, at the Ilorin Magistrates Court, Kwara State for allegedly killing one Sumo Usman for money ritual.

Police arraigned the defendant on a two-count charge of Criminal Conspiracy and Culpable Homicide Contrary to Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.

The presiding Magistrate, Afusat Alege, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

She therefore adjourned the case till March 29 for further mention.

The police prosecutor, Issa Abubakar, told the court that the defendant conspired with one Sheidu Mumini, Isiaka Dauda, and Suleiman Usman to kill the deceased and cut off his hands and head for money ritual.

He said the investigation is ongoing on the matter and asked the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility.

He said the charges against the cleric are not bailable.

The defence counsel, Adam Abdulrahman, however, urged the court to discountenance the prosecutor’s submission, saying charges against his client are mere allegations that are yet to be substantiated with facts.

