Police arraigns seven suspects over alleged invasion of Edo Assembly

Police on Monday arraigned seven suspects for alleged invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The suspects —Wilfred Ogbewe (52), Igbinobono Collins (26), Salami Osayomore (25), Odion Osayande (23), Morgan Uwanboe (47), Ifeoluwa Oladele (36) and Agbonrere Festus (25) —were arraigned at the Edo State High Court, Benin, in connection with the August 6 invasion of the Assembly.

Police alleged that the suspects invaded the assembly premises in Benin in a bid to cause breach of public peace.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba ordered that the suspects be remanded in the police custody till September 3 when their plea would be taken.

Earlier, counsel to the suspects, Mr. Mattias Obayuwana, told the court that Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had directed the suspects to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Obayuwana said he was shocked that the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Akomen Adaghe, brought the suspects to court on Monday.

Adaghe, however, said he was not aware of such directive, but urged the court to remand the suspects in police custody.

