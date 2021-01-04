Police arraigns Sowore over New Year Eve’s protest

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and his colleagues have been arraigned before a Wuse Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for leading a protest on New Year’s Eve.

The activist was arrested alongside his colleagues; Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola and two others simply identified as Peter and Kimrere.

They were on Monday morning arraigned in the court for the New Year Eve’s protest.

The arraignment came amid calls by Amnesty International and other rights groups on Nigerian government to immediately and unconditionally release Sowore and his colleagues.

READ ALSO: Sowore’s arrest a dangerous move towards totalitarian oppression –Northern groups

Recall that the Department of State Service (DSS) had also in August 2019 arrested Sowore for planning a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

He was then kept in custody for 141 before he was finally granted bail.

Part of the bail condition restricted him from travelling out of Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions