Police arraigns suspected killer of family members in Osun

September 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Police on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old suspected killer, Lukman Tijani, at the Osun State Magistrate Court, Okuku, for allegedly killing a woman, daughter and her niece in the state.

The police prosecutor, Tajudeen Mustapha, told the court the suspect stabbed the woman, Serah Oyediyan and two other victims to death on July 24 at Sekinat area of Osogbo.

He added that Tijani also stabbed the deceased husband, Tunde Oyeniran, in seven places.

The suspect was arraigned on a seven-count charge of armed robbery.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, was contrary to Sections 319(1), 509, 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun State, Nigeria 2002 and punishable under same.

The Magistrate, Busayo Adediwura, remanded the defendant at the Ilesa Correctional Centre.

She adjourned the case till September 21.

