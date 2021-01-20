Police arraigns teenager for allegedly setting boyfriend ablaze in Benue

Police on Tuesday arraigned at the Benue Magistrate Court in Makurdi, a teenage girl, Esther Alex, who allegedly set her boyfriend ablaze.

Police told the court that the defendant went to the house of the boyfriend, Chidimma Omah, in Makurdi and poured petrol on the house while he was asleep and set the building ablaze.

The victim, according to the police, died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Read also: Police arrests seven suspects for cloning, theft of electricity meters in Kaduna

“As a result, the room was engulfed in a fire that burnt down the entire property, whose value is not yet known together with Mr. Chidimma Omah, who sustained grave burns and subsequently died while receiving treatment in the hospital,” the charge sheet read.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Dominic Ochaba, who asked that the accused be remanded in a correctional centre, said an investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

The magistrate, Regina Ochokwunu, ordered that the girl be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case till March 5.

Join the conversation

Opinions