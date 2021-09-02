Connect with us

Police arraigns two men for alleged possession of human skull in Oyo

Published

19 mins ago

on

The police on Thursday arraigned two men at the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged unlawful possession of a human skull.

The defendants – Saidi Mutiu (41), and Olasunkanmi Oladejo (35) – were arraigned on a three-count charge of alleged conspiracy, unlawful possession, and interfering with corpse.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the act.

She said the duo were caught with one human head without lawful justification at Challenge area of Ibadan on August 31.

The prosecutor said: “The duo of Mutiu and Oladejo was alleged to have indecently interfered with a corpse by removing the head without lawful justification.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Oyo APC chieftain’s wife

“The defendants allegedly tampered with the corpse buried at a Muslim burial ground in Ibadan where they dug the grave and cut the corpse’s head.

“Mutiu and Olasunkanmi were caught while driving in an unregistered Toyota car traveling towards Ibadan-Lagos expressway by the Federal Highway Police patrol team on stop and search.

“The vehicle was searched by the police, the corpse’s head was concealed in a black cellophane bag in the car.”

Adedosu said the offence contravened Sections 242, 329A and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs. I. O Osho, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum each.

She adjourned the matter till December 21 for hearing.

