Police arraigns woman for alleged N2.4m fraud in Lagos

Police on Friday arraigned one Nkiruka Obioma at the Lagos Magistrate Court for alleged N2.4 million fraud.

The 30-year-old was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 15, 2022, at No.16, Jegede Street, Akinogun, Lagos State.

He added that Obioma fraudulently got the N2.4 million from one Dele Iloanya under the pretence of using it for business but failed to repay the money as agreed.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate K. A. Ariyo granted Obioma bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the same sum.

He adjourned the case till May 12 for mention.

