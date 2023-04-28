Metro
Police arraigns woman for alleged N2.4m fraud in Lagos
Police on Friday arraigned one Nkiruka Obioma at the Lagos Magistrate Court for alleged N2.4 million fraud.
The 30-year-old was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.
The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 15, 2022, at No.16, Jegede Street, Akinogun, Lagos State.
He added that Obioma fraudulently got the N2.4 million from one Dele Iloanya under the pretence of using it for business but failed to repay the money as agreed.
READ ALSO: Police investigates death of Bolt passenger in Lagos
The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Magistrate K. A. Ariyo granted Obioma bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the same sum.
He adjourned the case till May 12 for mention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...