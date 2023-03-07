Police arraigns woman for allegedly defaming Akwa Ibom governor

Police on Tuesday arraigned a 37-year-old woman, Blessing Edet, at the Federal High Court, Abuja for allegedly defaming the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Edet, who was arraigned on a six-count charge of defamation, however, pleaded not guilty.

She was accused of sending inciting messages against the governor on her Facebook page.

One of the charges read: “You Blessing Ossom Edet ‘F’ 37 years of No. 18 Buchanan Crescent Wuse II, Abuja, on or before April 11, 2020, sent messages or other matter with the caption: ‘Names of Married Women/Politicians’ Wives Sleeping with Governor Emmanuel Loading.”

The act, according to the police, was grossly offensive and punishable under Section 24 (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.

However, Justice Ahmed Mohammed granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in the like sum.

He added that the surety should be a civil servant with a reasonable means of income.

The judge ordered Edet to deposit her international passport with the court registrar after the hearing.

He adjourned the matter till May 10 for trial.

