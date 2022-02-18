Police arraigns woman for allegedly stabbing rival to death in Ondo

Police on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old woman, Rebecca Nicodemus, at the Ondo State Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing her rival to death.

Police accused the defendant of stabbing the rival, Precious Nicodemus, to death at their husband’s house in Idogun Village in Irele Local Government Area of the state on February 4.

Trouble started when the defendant discovered that their husband had been paying much attention to the senior wife and stabbed the deceased following an argument in the room she shared with their husband.

READ ALSO: Police confirm attack on Ondo community

The police prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, said the offence was contrary to Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006 and punishable under the same.

The court did not accept the defendant’s plea.

However, an oral application was made to keep the defendant in prison pending advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni adjourned the case till February 22.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now