Metro
Police arraigns woman for flogging nephew with electric cable over N1000
Police on Monday arraigned a 27-old woman, Eunice Agboye, at the Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged indecent treatment of her 11-year-old nephew.
Agboye was arraigned on a one-count charge of indecent treatment of a child.
Police alleged that the defendant flogged the child with an electric cable for losing N1000 she gave her to buy food items in the area.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
READ ASLO: Teacher denies flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta
The Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Daodu ordered that the woman should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.
Daodu directed the police to send the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.
She adjourned the case till July 14 for mention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...