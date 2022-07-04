Police arraigns woman for flogging nephew with electric cable over N1000

Police on Monday arraigned a 27-old woman, Eunice Agboye, at the Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged indecent treatment of her 11-year-old nephew.

Agboye was arraigned on a one-count charge of indecent treatment of a child.

Police alleged that the defendant flogged the child with an electric cable for losing N1000 she gave her to buy food items in the area.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Daodu ordered that the woman should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Daodu directed the police to send the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case till July 14 for mention.

