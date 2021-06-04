Police arrest 10, recover firearms, ammunition in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

The Enugu State Police Command has said operatives attached to `Operation Restore Peace’ have arrested 10 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and fighting in the state.

The operatives recovered two firearms, four live ammunition of 9mm calibre, one expended cartridge, two vehicles, one tricycle, one machete, and other incriminating items.

In a statement on Thursday in Enugu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the feat was in pursuance of the mandate of `Operation Restore Peace’.

Ndukwe said, “On May 28 at about 7 am, operatives attached to Nimbo Police Division in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested Nnamdi Okweli, 26; Victor Nwakor, 23 and Chisom Nwankpa, 22 for suspected kidnapping, while others escaped.

“Their arrest is a sequel to the receipt of reports alleging that the trio and others at large are responsible for the kidnapping of farmers in the area. The suspects confessed to the crime, while a discreet investigation is ongoing.’’

Ndukwe said that at about 7.30 am on May 26, the operatives attached to Ogui Police Division arrested Daniel Okoro, 21, and Nzekwe Michael, 24, while others escaped.

He said that the duo and others at large, operating in a yellow-coloured Daihatsu Hijet Commercial Mini Bus with registration number: ELU 366 XJ, allegedly robbed their victims of N200,000 at gunpoint on May 25.

According to him, the suspects confessed to the crime, while the said minibus was recovered. Also, a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang.

“In another development, acting on a distress call, operatives attached to Udenu Area Command in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group on May 26 at 4.30 am rescued and arrested two suspects from an angry mob in Eha-Alumona community in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“One locally-made chief revolver pistol with four rounds of .9mm calibre of live ammunition was recovered from the suspects.

“Their rescue and arrest is a sequel to a report alleging that the duo and gang members at large robbed their victim on May 15 at 1 am in Amundi Village of the same community,’’ Ndukwe said.

Similarly, he said operatives attached to the Enugu Area Command and some law-abiding citizens, on May 23 by 9 pm, arrested Abdul Ayuba, 20, and Sati Sampson, 25, both of New Artisan Market, Enugu for fighting, while one locally-made pistol with one expended cartridge was recovered from them.

The spokesperson said that all suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations on their matters were concluded.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had reassured the Command’s unwavering commitment to actualise the mandates of `Operation Restore Peace’.

