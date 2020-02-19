Police arrest 10 suspected cattle rustlers in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command said on Wednesday it has arrested at least 10 suspected cattle rustlers in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, told journalists the suspects were reported on February 12 at Kwanni police station by the owners of the cattle.

According to him, the cattle rustlers conspired and invaded some houses and stole 24 sheep, 11 cows and eight goats.

Kaoje said the animals were loaded in one Ford vehicle, with Registration Number Sokoto: AA 344 BLE.

He said: “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted that they stole the animals from the houses of the owners in Bodinga and Dange/Shunnu local government areas of Sokoto.

“However, all the 24 sheep, eight goats, 11 cows, and three motorcycles were recovered in their possession.

“The suspects also offered a bribe in the sum of N700,000 to the police patrol team to allow them to escape, but they refused and got them arrested.”

The police commissioner added that the command had also arrested another man, who allegedly involved in cattle rustling and acted as an informant to bandits at Goronyo axis of the state.

