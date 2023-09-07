Police arrest 10 suspects over FUOYE student’s death in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested 10 persons in connection with the death of a student of Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

The body of the deceased, Atanda Deborah, a 200-level Nursing student was found in a shallow grave behind a lecture hall in the university on September 5.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, urged members of the public to remain calm.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundare Dare, had ordered a thorough investigation to unearth the identity of the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution.

Dare urged anybody with useful information on the incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti, or the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

