Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers terrorising motorists in different parts of the State.
The spokesman for the command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Lagos.
He said that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had rearranged the command’s security strategies.
He also said the Strike Team of the Command arrested the suspects at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along.
According to him, the suspects were attacking innocent people and forcefully collecting their belongings.
The image maker said that the Police responded to distress calls from victims and arrested some of the suspects during the robbery, adding that the others were arrested at their hideouts.
“They have confessed to the crime. The suspects also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms,” he said.
Adejobi said that a gold necklace belonging to one of the victims and some other suspected stolen items including phones and wristwatches were recovered from the suspects.
Ketu/Mile 12/Ikorodu Road, Mile 2/Badagry Expressway, and Ikeja Along-Iyana-Ipaja/Abule-Egba axis record a high rate of traffic robbery.
These areas are known for heavy vehicular traffic.
Odumosu, had recently promised to rid the state of criminals, particularly traffic robbers.
According to Adejobi, Odumosu has directed the commander of Rapid Response Squad and other tactical commanders to sectorise the state for easy operations.
