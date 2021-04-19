Police arrest 15 in Southern Kaduna over alleged killing of 706 cows, 75 sheep | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrest 15 in Southern Kaduna over alleged killing of 706 cows, 75 sheep
The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested about fifteen persons over what it termed conspiracy, disturbances, and cruelty to animals in eight communities located in Atyap chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local government area of Kaduna state.
According to the police, the arrests followed the outcome of an investigation over the killing of 706 cows and 75 sheep belonging to herders residents in the communities.
The development was disclosed in a statement, issued on Monday morning by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige.
Jalige said the police frowned at the unfortunate incident, and would not allow criminal elements in the state to take laws into their hands.
The statement read: “On 24th March, 202, at about 1000hrs, some herdsmen reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters Zonkwa, Kaduna that some uncertain number of persons had attacked some of their herds; killing seven hundred and six (706) cows and seventy-five (75) sheep and dumped them in a ditch.
“On getting the complaint, Operatives immediately swung into action, visited the scene of the incident, took necessary photographs and expanded their investigation, which led to the arrest of 15 suspects in connection with the barbaric act within the following villages; Mate, Unguwan Tabo, Unguwan Rohogu, Runji, Mashan, Mashan Daji, and wawan Rafi, all in Atiyap chiefdom in Zangon Kataf LGA Kaduna state.
Read also: Shariah police, Hisbah, arrests 11 people for eating during fasting in Kano
“The Command is deeply concerned about the nature of carnage perpetrated by the agents of doom in their quest to set the State ablaze, thus, cannot hold back and watch criminals take laws into their hands.
“It is however pertinent to note that the Command is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that thorough investigation is carried out and equally to prevent future occurrence of such dastardly act.
“The Kaduna Police Command is using this opportunity to warn all persons or group, to desist from taking laws into their hands without recourse to the rule of law and urged all the communities to imbibe the culture of togetherness for the interest of peace and socio-economic stability of the State, as there will be no meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour.
“The suspects apprehended are so far assisting the Police in their investigation and will be charged to court on completion of same.”
