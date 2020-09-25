Police arrest 17 principals, teachers for alleged examination malpractices | Ripples Nigeria

Police on Friday confirmed the arrest of 17 school principals and teachers for alleged involvement in examination malpractices.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The suspects were paraded before journalists by the Force spokesman.

He alleged that the head teachers leaked the questions to students during the August/September West African Examination Council examinations across the country.

Mba revealed that the Force was collaborating with WAEC to strengthen the integrity of its examination processes.

He said: “It is in line with this new approach and partnership that we present to you today (Friday), a total of 17 suspects were arrested from different parts of the country.

“Paradoxically, the bulk of these suspects who are aiding the perpetration of the fraud and exam malpractices all happen to be persons who were employed, trained and paid to promote the educational system. I am talking of teachers. All of them are teachers.

“They are the ones that work as supervisors, invigilators or as the host teachers in the schools the exams are conducted.”

