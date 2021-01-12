Police arrest 18-year-old girl for setting boyfriend’s house on fire

The Benue State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old girl identified as Chidinma Omah, for allegedly setting her boyfriend’s house ablaze in the Zaki Biam area of Wadata, Makurdi, the state capital.

A neighbour of the boyfriend who witnessed the incident which happened on Monday, January 11, narrated that the lovebirds had been in a relationship for two years with the intention of getting married in the future, but fell out over a misunderstanding, with the guy calling off the relationship.

The girl who felt slighted by the action of her lover, decided to teach him a lesson by setting his house on fire.

“The two lovebirds have been having misunderstandings. But around 2am on Monday, we heard a loud noise which woke people up and we later discovered that a house was burning.

“It was later that we gathered that a girl, who had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend, decided to punish him.

“As of now, we cannot say specifically what the misunderstanding was about, but by the time we got to the scene of the incident, the young man was severely burnt and had to be rushed to hospital,” the neighbor said.

Confirming the incident and the arrest of the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said the teenager poured petrol on the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire.

“We don’t know yet why she did that. We have yet to question her, but I can confirm that she has been arrested and is in our custody.

“The incident happened around 2am on Monday on Zaki Biam Street in Wadata. We will let you know the details.”

