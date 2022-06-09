Police arrest 18-yr-old boy who allegedly killed woman, child for resisting rape

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Suleiman Nguroje, has confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old boy, Volamu Kalbes, for allegedly killing a 36-year-old woman, Talatu Usman, and her infant child, after she resisted his attempts at raping her.

ASP Nguroje, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said Kalbes was arrested following a report lodged at the Lamurde Police Division in the same Local Government Area by the victim’s husband.

According to Nguroje, the suspect allegedly attacked the deceased at a stream where she had gone to take her bath and attempted to rape her.

But when she resisted, he reportedly hit her with a stick and when she lost consciousness, he went ahead to drown her. After making sure, she was dead, Kalbes also drowned her infant child.

“The Command, on Monday, June 6, 2022, apprehended an 18-year-old boy, Volamu Kalbes, for alleged brutal murder of a 36-year-old woman, Talatu Usman and her one-year-old child in Lamurde Local Government Area,” Nguroje said in the statement.

“The suspect and the victims were residents of Sabon Layi village in the Lamurde LGA.

“The suspect attacked the victims by the riverside where she went to take bath, alongside her child.

“The victim was said to have resisted an attempt by the suspect to rape her, but to no avail, as he overpowered her, hit her with a stick and pressed her down into the water where she died.

“After killing the woman, the suspect took the child who was crying profusely on the river bank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless.

“The suspect was arrested by operatives of Lamurde Divisional Police Headquarters, following a report from the victim’s husband, Alhaji Usman Abdul.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande, has directed further investigation into the matter,” the police image maker said.

