Police arrest 2 ex-convicts for car snatching in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two inmates of Ikoyi Correctional Centre released recently for snatching a car in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the suspects, who were released from prison a few weeks ago, were arrested on July 24.

The spokesman said: “The suspects, Abiodun Nurudeen, 36, and Anthony Richard, 45, were both recently released on May 5, 2022 and June 4, 2022 respectively from the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

“They were intercepted on Egbeda Road at about 1:30 a:m., on Sunday shortly after they had snatched a Toyota Corolla 2000 model with registration number LND-664-GF from its owner.

“Operatives of the command arrested the suspects following a tip-off from some civic-minded members of the public.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle was snatched around Lekki area of Lagos State.”

Hundeyin urged the owner of the vehicle to come with proof of ownership to claim it.

