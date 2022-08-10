Metro
Police arrest 2 for alleged unlawful possession of firearm in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected cultists for alleged illegal possession of arms and ammunition in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said the suspects were arrested by officers attached to the Ajah division along Budo Specialist Hospital Road in Ajah area of the state.
He listed the suspects as Bada Bayo (45) and Segun Ogundele (45).
READ ALSO: Police arrest 2 ex-convicts for car snatching in Lagos
Hundeyin said: “The suspects were arrested after policemen on routine patrol flagged down their vehicle, an unregistered Mercedes saloon car, for a search.
“After a search of the suspects and vehicle, an English Beretta pistol with seven rounds of live ammunition was found in their possession.
“Investigation reveals that the suspects are cultists.
“Meanwhile, further investigation is ongoing to unravel more details about the suspects, their activities and source of firearm.”
