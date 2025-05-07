Police arrest 2 wanted fugitives for alleged human trafficking, armed robbery

Police operatives have arrested two suspected internationally wanted fugitives for alleged human trafficking and armed robbery.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said one of the suspects was a ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate wanted by Belgian authorities, while the second was a key member of a Dubai-based armed robbery gang.

He added that the first suspect was the alleged mastermind of a large-scale human trafficking operation and had been declared wanted by the Belgian authorities through an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The spokesman said the notice was issued on December 19, 2023, adding that the suspect was arrested in Benin, Edo State, following diligent intelligence and enforcement efforts by police operatives.

According to Adejobi, the suspect was accused of trafficking young Nigerian women, including minors, to Italy and subsequently dispersing them across Europe for sexual exploitation.

He revealed that the victims were subjected to voodoo-based oaths and psychological coercion, with fabricated debts ranging from £20,000 to £50,000 used to manipulate and control them.

Adejobi said: ” The suspect’s criminal network involved handlers in Brussels and France who managed the victims’ activities and remitted proceeds to him.

“Following a conviction in absentia in Belgium in 2021 for multiple counts of aggravated human trafficking and criminal organisation leadership, the suspect fled to Nigeria.

“Upon his arrest, a search of his premises revealed incriminating materials, including a photocopy of a passport intended for a planned relocation to Canada.

“The suspect has been scheduled to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Benin.

“The second suspect was arrested by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja at a hideout in Nsukka, Enugu State.

“He was wanted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for series of serious crimes including armed robbery, cultism, drug trafficking, and other organised criminal activities.

“Intelligence had revealed that the suspect had continued to coordinate criminal operations remotely from Nigeria.

“The suspect had been directly linked to several high-profile robberies in Dubai and Sharjah, including an armed robbery at a grocery store in Dubai Mall.

“The arrest is the result of strategic intelligence sharing and operational collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Dubai Police.”

