Police arrest 21 suspected burglars in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe State have paraded 21 suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, possession of weapons, and burglary in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, on Wednesday, declared that the Police would not relent in its partnership with the state residents in fighting crime in the state.

Represented by Mahid Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer of the Police, Etim noted that 21 suspects committed the aforementioned crimes, while 12 others were currently on the run.

He attributed the successes recorded in fighting crime in the state to a joint security outfit called Operation Hatara.

Etim said: “A formal complaint was received from one Abdulhafiz Iliyasu, of Herwagana quarters Gombe that a group of kalare boys who specialised in entering people’s houses to steal their property entered his house at about 2 am and carted away his Laptop and other items.

“The next day the said complainant relayed information to the Men of Operation Hattara that the said suspects were seen in their hideouts. The men of Operation Hattara rushed to the scene and raided the said compound and arrested the suspects.”

“On reaching their destination, one of the suspects hit him with a hammer twice on his head and as a result, he sustained a serious injury on his head. The victim called for help and they were pursued, arrested, and beaten by some angry mob.

“A team of policemen successfully rescued both the victim and suspects and took them to the hospital for medical attention, where they were treated and discharged. The investigation is ongoing and the case will soon be charged to court,” he added.

