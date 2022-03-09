Police arrest 220 suspected bandits, armed robbers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested 220 suspected bandits and armed robbers in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mudasiru Abdullahi, disclosed this to journalists during the parade of some suspects at the command headquarters on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said 18 AK-47 rifles, 2000 live ammunitions of different calibre, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 140 shotguns 12-guage cartridges, seven vehicles of different brand and nine motorcycles were recovered from the suspects between January and this month.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Jalige, said those paraded include the prime suspect in the killing of a Nigerian Air Force officer, Air Vice Marshal Maisaka (retd), and a suspected bandit who had killed 15 persons in different operations across the state.

Jalige said: “The Kaduna Command during the period under review is not unmindful of the security challenges bedevilling the State, amongst which are banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery and farmers/herders clashes, just to mention but a few. However, remarkable efforts were not spared in addressing the situation which culminates into the relative peace currently being enjoyed by law abiding citizens in the state.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Police confirms rescue of two Bethel students

“The relative serene security atmosphere in the state is as a result of the strategic and tactical deployment of the special units of the Force, undercover operatives, conventional police personnel as well as the purposeful synergy within the security architecture in the state.

“The sum of these approaches resulted in the successes we are showcasing today with the arrest of over 200 armed bandits, 20 armed robbery suspects and the recovery of 18 AK-47 rifles, 2000 live ammunitions of different calibre, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 140 shotguns 12-guage cartridges, seven vehicles of different brand and nine motorcycles.

“Let it be on record that the relentless efforts of the command in investigating the culpable homicide case involving late Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Musa Umar Maisaka of No. A27 Makarfi Road, Rigasa, Kaduna, who was assassinated on the 8th November, 2021, at the above address has yielded a positive result with the arrest of the principal suspect Muhammed Muhammed Giwa.

“The said suspect confessed that he and his cohorts had extorted money, at different times, and running into millions of Naira, from the victim on several occasions by threatening to kill him if he fails to meet up with their demands.”

