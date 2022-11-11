Police arrest 25-year-old man for stoning father to death in Plateau

A 25-year-old man, Bernard Danlami has been arrested by the Plateau State Police Command, for stoning his father to death in Kerang district of Mangu Local Government of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Onyeka Bartholomew, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Command in Jos on Friday, said the suspect stoned his father to death after he was reprimanded by the father following a fight with the younger brother.

“On 12/05/2022 at about 1800hrs, a case of culpable homicide was reported at Mangu Police Station of the Command that on 11/05/2022 at about 2120hrs, a fight ensued between two brothers, namely Bernard Danlami ‘m’, 25 years old and Zugumnan Danlami ‘m’, 18 years old of COCIN Shamsoho, Kerang Mangu LGA over a bucket of water,” the Police Commissioner said.

“But as their father, one Danladi Mangna, faulted Bernard Danladi for being rude and flogged him with a stick, the said Bernard picked a stone and hit his father on the forehead, which resulted to a serious injury that eventually led to his father’s death.

“On receipt of the case, the suspect was arrested and interrogated. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” he added.

The Commissioner also paraded 10 other suspects arrested for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, cattle rustling, and kidnapping.

