Police arrest 27 suspected kidnappers, robbers in Benue

The Benue state Commissioner of Police, Garba Mukkadas, said on Saturday the Command arrested 27 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery and theft during the yuletide period.

He said the command also recovered 205 live ammunition, one vehicle and nine motorcycles from the suspects who were arrested from different parts of the state.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi, Mukkadas said the suspects were arrested by his men who were deployed on special patrols during the festivities.

A breakdown of those arrested showed that six persons were nabbed in Makurdi, 10 in Gwer East local government area, six in Otukpo LGA and five in Gboko.

Read also: Gunmen abduct three in Kwara, demand N50m ransom

On one of the arrests, the police commissioner said “information was received that some hoodlums who specialize in snatching motorcycles from cyclists in Gboko, assembled at Rice Mill Road and were planning to take advantage of the festivity to rob commuters.

“Upon receipt of this information, police detectives swung into action and arrested one Yogbo Terhile, Samuel Iorbee and Tyoor Aondowase all of Gwer East LGA.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed to have robbed cyclists of their motorcycles and belongings between Aliade and Gboko town.

“Msughue kpechir, Ianna Paul, Aondowase Avishi, Terkimbir Bai and Terfa were arrested for receiving the stolen property while Uba Doosuur was arrested as a custodian of the master key of the gang. Nine Honda C50 motorcycles have been recovered from them.”

He said investigation was still ongoing in all the cases, adding, that “the suspects would be charged to court thereafter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions