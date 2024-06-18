Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Otukpo local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Anene said the suspects were arrested at a motor park in Otukpo on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects were intercepted early Monday at a motor park while attempting to board a vehicle to Makurdi.

The suspects allegedly received ransom from their victims and were on their way to Makurdi, the state capital, when they were arrested.

