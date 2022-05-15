Police arrest 4 men over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four persons who allegedly carried out jungle justice on one David Imoh at Lekki Phase One area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

The victim was assaulted by some suspected commercial motorcyclists operating in the area when disagreement arose over a N100 balance.

He said: “The incident happened on May 12, 2022. Four persons were arrested the same day in connection with the act. We are on the trail of the fifth person, now at large.

READ ALSO: Police intercepts Indian hemp worth N3m in Lagos

“The victim is Sunday Imoh, 38 year old. The suspects will be prosecuted when arrested. We will make sure they are fully prosecuted so that they will serve as deterrents to others.”

The spokesman stressed that jungle justice was not allowed in Lagos State and warned the members of the public to guide against it.

“Don’t take the law into your hands,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now