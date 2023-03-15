Metro
Police arrest 7 suspects over monarch’s murder in Ebonyi
Police operatives in Ebonyi have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of a traditional ruler in the state.
The traditional Ruler of Omege Village, Umuezeokaoha, in Ezza North local government area of the state, Igboke Ewa, was murdered by suspected hoodlums at his palace on February 27.
The spokesman for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.
He listed the suspects as Nnabuike Emmanuel, Chukwudi Aliewa, Obinna Nwampepe, Uchenna Eze, Nwogha George, Nnamdi Paul and Odo Kenneth.
The spokesman said: “Sequel to the attack and murder of the traditional ruler, a formal complaint was made at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Achiagu, in the area by his son, Mr. Igboke Samuel, ‘That his father, 76, of Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North, was attacked and murdered in cold blood in his palace by hoodlums.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill three police officers in Ebonyi
“A petition dated March 1, was also received by the police on behalf of the family. Shortly, the complainant made a useful statement to the police. In the course of the investigation, seven suspects out of 10 were apprehended.
“During interrogation, three of the suspects made useful confessional statements to the police and mentioned some of their collaborators in the gruesome murder of the monarch, who are currently at large.”
