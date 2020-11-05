Police arrest alleged killers of former Bauchi lawmaker

Luck has run out for the suspected killers of a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza, as they have been arrested by the state police command.

The suspected killers are said to also be responsible for the kidnap of the elder brother of the state governor, Bala Mohammed, Mohammed Duguri.

The lawmaker, who represented Dass state constituency in Bauchi House of Assembly was murdered on August 13, 2020, in his residence in Dass, while his two wives, Rashida (40) and Rahina (35) as well as one-year-old daughter, Fausar, were kidnapped by the assailants.

Governor Bala’s elder brother on the other hand was kidnapped in Bauchi metropolis on March 25, 2020.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed their arrest when he received the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, the Most Reverend Bishop Hilary Dachelem in his office in Bauchi, adding that the suspects were being interrogated by the police to ascertain their levels of involvement in the crimes before being brought to face justice.

The governor said: “My elder brother was abducted when I was in isolation, we want to thank the Inspector General of Police who came with all the force.

“I want to use this opportunity to say that all of them have been arrested and they are facing the wrath of the law.

“We will not sleep, we will not leave any stone unturned to allow miscreants, hooligans and criminals to go scot-free.

“I am sending a warning that anybody who does that, they should be assured that we have a very good rapport and an arrangement with the police and other security agencies to catch up with them and that is what will stop the prevalence of crime.

“We are happy that our security agencies are working very hard. You have seen what the Nigerian Air Force is doing, what the Nigerian Army and the Police (are doing).

“There have been kidnappings and abductions but because of the intensification of joint patrol, we have been able to secure the release of all those abducted by the kidnappers.

“There are some forests at the Liman Katagum area, criminals are harbouring. I assure you that we will do all we can with our Assembly to make sure that we rekit our security agencies, we give them support and even our traditional institutions, including you (the religious leaders) so that everyone will live up to his/her expectations.

“We have sent warnings and reprimand that nobody will be spared if the common man, your followers are touched.”

