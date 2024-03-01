Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for allegedly producing fake currencies

Police operatives attached to Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan, Lagos, have arrested a couple for allegedly producing fake currencies in the state.

The couple were paraded alongside an ex-soldier and a printer before journalists by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Tunni Ayuba, at the command’s headquarters on Friday in Lagos.

He said the arrest of the printer led to the arrest of the couple and the ex-soldier.

The spokesperson said: “Based on intelligence report duly approved by the AIG, Zone 2 Command, the O/C Monitoring Unit, CSP Tijani Taofiq, detailed DSP Adeyemi and his team to discretely investigate the matter.

“The team swung into action on February 3 and invaded the printer’s hideout on Lagos Island and arrested him.

“The operatives also confiscated a printing machine allegedly used by the printer in printing security threads on counterfeit currencies.

“They recovered cash of 300 million CFA and N9 million both suspected to be counterfeit from the printer.

“The suspects confessed to various roles in the alleged crime.

“He confessed to having been in currency counterfeiting for over three years and named those he supplied fake currencies for circulation.

“His confession led to the arrest of the couple who are partners in the crime.

“The confessions of the couple led to the arrest of the ex-military personnel.

“During the ex-soldier’s arrest, his house and premises were searched, and some suspected counterfeit local and foreign currencies were recovered by the police.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing members of the syndicate.”

