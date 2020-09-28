Police arrest couple, two others over alleged possession of human skull in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command said on Monday four persons had been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, said the suspects were arrested on September 25.

He added that the Odogbolu Police Division received information that some people were digging up a grave with the aim of removing a corpse of an unknown person.

The spokesman said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Odogbolu Division, Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene, but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and left.

“The police then embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which led to the arrest of the couple and two others.

READ ALSO: Ogun police arrests suspected armed robbers on way to operation

“The three of them confessed being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

“They later took detectives to Ikenne where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for a ritual purpose was apprehended.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions