Police arrest driver carrying 3,000 cartridges, woman with hard drugs in Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arrested a bus driver conveying 3,000 catridges and a woman transporting marijuana and cocaine.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Inuwa, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, said said the 44-year-old driver identified as Felix Ade, was arrested along Asaba Expressway.

Ade, an indigene of Ondo state, however said that he was oblivious of what was inside the boxes he claimed he was given to deliver in Edo State.

“I am a driver, I do not know about the content of the bag until the police searched it. It was given to me as a waybill and I was told it was padlock that was in the box.”

36-year-old Kate Obi, who was arrested with tons of marijuana and cocaine, also claimed she was not aware that dealing in such drugs was a crime in the country.

She said she was given the parcel by her boss to deliver to a client in Anambra State.

