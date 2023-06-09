Police arrest eight electric cable vandals in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, said it has arrested suspected electric cable vandals, and recovered more than 100-metre-long armoured cable from the suspects.

The command stated this in a statement via it’s Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the statement, seven of the suspects were arrested at Anthony Village, while one of them was arrested at the Igbo Efon axis of Lagos state around 9 pm on June 1, 2023, with over 100-metre-long armoured cable suspected to have been stolen from a construction site in Lekki.

The statement reads: “Operatives of Lagos Rapid Response Squad have arrested eight suspected cable thieves and recovered over 100-metre-long armoured cable from one of the suspects in Igbo Efon, Lekki.

“Seven of the suspects were arrested at about 9:30 p.m. in Anthony Village, Lagos on June 1, 2023, when RRS operatives on patrol in the area accosted them while digging and shovelling the ground for armoured cable belonging to Ikeja Electric.

“The suspects, Kamalu Mohammed ‘m’ aged 32, Usman Lawal ‘m’ aged 33, Ibrahim Salisu ‘m’ aged 22, Hassan Salisu ‘m’ aged 20, Zulkiful Sani ‘m’ aged 23, Umar Haruna ‘m’ ages 26 and Amadu Muazu ‘m’ aged 22.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the last suspect, Nasir Lawal ‘m’ aged 30 with over 100-metres-long cable believed to have been stolen at a construction site around Igbo Efon, Lekki, Lagos.”

