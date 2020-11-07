Police arrest #EndSARS promoter from his lagos home

Men of the Nigeria Police have arrested one of the promoters of the #EndSARS protest, Eromosele Peter Adene, from his residence in the Ikeja area of the state.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, broke the news of the arrest of Peter on his Twitter handle where he posted:

“@PoliceNG teams today invaded the home an activist, Eromosele Adene in Ikeja area and abducted him; he was ferried to the CP’s office, Hakeem Odumosu, where he remains incommunicado, denied access to lawyers and concerned family members. Tyranny will not win.”

The Edo State-born graduate of Computer Engineering was one of the frontline youth activists who participated in the EndSARS protest against police brutality, extortion, torture and murder of Nigerian citizens that rocked Nigeria last month.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner had announced on Thursday, November 5, that it will resist any planned protest, procession, or gathering in the state, amidst rumours that there were plans for the #EndSARS protest to resume weeks after violence erupted in Lagos following the shooting of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 22.

It is not yet known why Peter was arrested as he has not been allowed to talk to his lawyers and family members.

