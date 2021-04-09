Police arrest escaped inmate from Imo jailbreak in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

One David Ubong, from Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area who escaped after the attack on a federal correctional centre in Imo State has been arrested by the state police.

The Akwa Ibom Police Command disclosed this in Friday.

Ripples Nigeria reported how some unknown gunmen stormed the correctional facility at around 2am on Monday morning releasing 1,844 inmates. The police headquarters in Owerri state was similarly attacked by gunmen and all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters were razed down.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon said in a statement that “(The) suspect confessed to be one of the inmates who escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service in the recent jail break at Owerri, Imo State on 5/4/2021. Until his conviction, the suspect was a resident of Obinze in Owerri, Imo State,” Mr MacDon, said in the statement issued on Friday in Uyo.

“Suspect will be sent back to face his jail term,” he added.

