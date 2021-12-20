Police arrest five for stealing from victims of Kentucky tornadoes

The police in Kentucky, USA, have arrested five suspects who took advantage of the tornadoes that ravaged the city to steal cars, shoes, copper wiring, and other household items from the victims,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The thefts, according to the Sheriff’s office, came about a week after a deadly tornado storm swept through the state, killing at least 78 people and destroying more than 1,000 homes.

“Sheriff’s deputies received a report of suspicious activity on Friday afternoon just half a mile away from a candle factory that was leveled during the tornadoes, leaving eight people dead,” the statement said.

“It was reported that several suspects that appeared to have been working in a group were rummaging through persons personal property, and loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado.

READ ALSO: Death toll in US tornadoes rises as Biden approves state of emergency in Kentucky

“When deputies arrived, they stopped the group before they could leave the area with stolen vehicles in tow.

“Five Kentuckians were arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles and household items from tornado-damage victims.”

Giving breakdown of the arrested suspects, the report said:

“Kaitlyn Moore, 29, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of methamphetamine after the drug was allegedly found hidden in her body cavity.

“Linda Morris, 52, was stopped with copper wiring, a new pair of “Ugg” boots that she had stolen from someone’s home, and syringes containing methamphetamine.

“She’s facing charges of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, possession of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended license, and theft of personal property.

“Kevin Stowe, 55, was allegedly found with more than $120,000 dollars in cash while driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate. He was charged with theft of an automobile and theft of a vehicle registration plate.

“Ronnie White, 57, and Lynne Bailey, 56, were both also charged with unlawful taking of an automobile.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now