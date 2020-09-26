Police arrest five men for gang-r*ping teenager in Bauchi | Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State Police Command said on Saturday five persons had been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi, said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.

He said: “On the 22nd September 2020 at about 11:00 a.m., a team of policemen drafted to Udubo village in Gamawa local government area of Bauchi, arrested the following suspects namely – Sagir Ahmed (22), Muhammed Tukur (24), Haruna Babayo (32), Musa Dahiru (30) and Bappah Garba (24) of Unguwar Baba and Unguwar Chadi Gamawa, for raping one Hauwa (not real name), female, (14) of the same address at different times and occasions by giving her N200 and N500 respectively.

“When interrogated, all the suspects confessed to the crime. The victim had been taken to General Hospital in Gamawa for medical attention.”

