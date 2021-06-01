Police arrest fleeing Imo inmate for stealing SIM in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrest fleeing Imo inmate for stealing SIM in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested one Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre in Imo State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Maduabuchi was among several inmates that escaped from the Imo correctional centre after the April 5 attack on the facility by gunmen.
Adejobi said: “The suspect fled Owerri same day and moved to his village in Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi of Customs Bus Stop Ijegun Lagos. The sister later invited him to Lagos on April 19.
“The suspect was kept in the sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service.
“After a night vigil at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos State on April 20, the suspect allegedly stole the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) and the memory cards of a member of the church.
READ ALSO: Again, gunmen raze police station, courts in Imo
“He was eventually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.
“In the course of the police investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been standing trial since 2009 for conspiracy, armed robbery, and arson before Justice Nna Amadi of Mgbidi High Court 1, in Imo.
“He had confessed to the crime and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu had directed that he be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigation and necessary action.
“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured the general public that the command will not relent on its efforts in making the state safe and peaceful for all and sundry to live in.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...