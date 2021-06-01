Police arrest fleeing Imo inmate for stealing SIM in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested one Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre in Imo State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Maduabuchi was among several inmates that escaped from the Imo correctional centre after the April 5 attack on the facility by gunmen.

Adejobi said: “The suspect fled Owerri same day and moved to his village in Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi of Customs Bus Stop Ijegun Lagos. The sister later invited him to Lagos on April 19.

“The suspect was kept in the sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service.

“After a night vigil at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos State on April 20, the suspect allegedly stole the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) and the memory cards of a member of the church.

“He was eventually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.

“In the course of the police investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been standing trial since 2009 for conspiracy, armed robbery, and arson before Justice Nna Amadi of Mgbidi High Court 1, in Imo.

“He had confessed to the crime and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu had directed that he be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigation and necessary action.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured the general public that the command will not relent on its efforts in making the state safe and peaceful for all and sundry to live in.”

