Police arrest four suspected kidnappers, 3 others with fake currency in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested four suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the operatives also arrested three persons for allegedly printing and circulating fake naira notes.

Wakil said the four suspected kidnappers had threatened to kidnap their target if he failed to give them N1 million.

He said: “Detectives attached to Misau Divisional Police Headquarters swung into action and tracked the suspects.

“The suspects arrested are Ilu Wakili (30), Abubakar Bello (30), Muhammed Bello (37), and Hussaini Abdullahi (38), all of Zadawa village, Misau local government area of Bauchi State.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and they will be charged to court for prosecution.”

