Metro
Police arrest man, 25, for allegedly having s3x with a goat in Jigawa
The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old-man for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.
The arrest was confirmed in a statement in Dutse on Friday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu.
According to Shiisu, the suspect was arrested at about 1 a.m. by the police, who were on patrol in Gwaram town.
Read also: Police arrests man for allegedly stabbing wife to death in Jigawa
He explained that the suspect, a resident of Kunnadi quarters, was arrested by the patrol team while having intercourse with the goat.
“At about 0100hrs, Police from Gwaram Divisional Headquarters, while on patrol in Gwaram and its environs, arrested one 25-year-old resident of Kunnadi quarters, while having intercourse with a goat,” Shiisu said.
The spokesman added that investigation into the case was ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...