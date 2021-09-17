Police arrest man, 25, for allegedly having s3x with a goat in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old-man for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement in Dutse on Friday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu.

According to Shiisu, the suspect was arrested at about 1 a.m. by the police, who were on patrol in Gwaram town.

He explained that the suspect, a resident of Kunnadi quarters, was arrested by the patrol team while having intercourse with the goat.

“At about 0100hrs, Police from Gwaram Divisional Headquarters, while on patrol in Gwaram and its environs, arrested one 25-year-old resident of Kunnadi quarters, while having intercourse with a goat,” Shiisu said.

The spokesman added that investigation into the case was ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court.

