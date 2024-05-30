Police arrest man enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra, recover arms in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a suspect enforcing sit-at-home along the Oba flyover in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest was disclosed via a statement by the state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Thursday.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had announced that there will be a sit-at-home in the South-East region in order to honour those who died during the war from 1967 to 1970.

According to the statement, the suspect was among a gang of four armed men regrouping to enforce the sit-at-home order.

Ikenga noted that the suspect was arrested, following an Intel that some armed men, operating on motorbikes were regrouping to enforce the sit-at-home, along the area.

He stated that the police operatives, who arrived in the area, intercepted the gang members and demobilised them while the other three members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

READ ALSO: Biafra Heroes Day: IPOB asks WAEC, UNIZIK to reschedule exam, convocation

The statement read: “Following the intel gathered, the operatives on 29/5/2024 by 2 pm laid ambush on the miscreants along Oba flyover, Idemili South LGA, intercepted a gang of four armed men operating on motorbikes and demobilised one of the miscreants, while the other three escaped the scene with bullet injuries.

“The operatives recovered a locally made Barreta pistol, four expanded cartridges, two phones, and some signals/initials showing unpatriotism and disloyalty to the Nigerian government.

“Preliminary information showed that the armed men were regrouping to enforce illegal sit-at-home tomorrow May 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the operatives are on the trail of the three armed men who escaped the scene.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Obono Itam, charges the operatives to sustain the tempo of the onslaught against the criminal elements and continue to deny them the space they enjoy to commit havoc in the state.”

“Rest assured, the Police, along with other security agencies, have mobilised law enforcement resources to ensure the safety and security of every citizen in the state,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now