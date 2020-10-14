Police arrest man for allegedly bathing wife with acid in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State police command has confirmed the arrest of a man who allegedly bathed his wife with acid at Mbiakpan Ikot Edim, Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, said in a statement that the suspect was arrested by police operatives of ‘D’ Division, Itam, in conjunction with some youths of the community.

He said: “Investigation revealed that the suspect poured raw acid on his wife, one Margaret Okon-Abasi Etim, aged 40, on Friday, while she was sleeping, which led to her death.”

Macdon said investigation was still ongoing to determine the reason behind the man’s action.

READ ALSO: AKWA IBOM: Police arrests 20 suspected cultists for alleged murder

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and he will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation,” Macdon said.

He appealed to spouses to resolve family issues amicably rather than resorting to violence, adding that the command would not relent in apprehending and prosecuting offenders in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions