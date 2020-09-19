Police arrest man for burying grandchild alive in Bauchi | Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of one Bawada Audi over the alleged murder of his newly-born grandchild in Rimin, Zayam Toro local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Ahmed Wakili, who disclosed this in a statement, said after the suspect’s 17-year-old daughter was delivered of the baby, he snatched the child and buried him behind his house.

The spokesman said: “On 16/09/2020 at about 1000hrs, a joint operation between the police and human rights group brought one Hafsat Bawada, 17, of Rimin Zayam Toro LGA in Bauchi to Divisional Headquarters Toro.

“Shortly after the woman reportedly gave birth to a male child on 14/09/2020 at about 0200hrs, her father Bawada Audu ‘m’ 50years of the same address seized the child and buried the baby behind his house.

“Upon receiving the report, the baby was exhumed and rushed to the General Hospital where he was certified dead by a doctor.”

