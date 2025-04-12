Police arrest man for defiling six-year-old girl in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Billiri town, Billiri local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gombe.

He said the minor was allegedly defiled while she was asleep at her grandmother’s house on April 9.

He added that the suspect, Haske Abubakar, was arrested following complaints by the victim’s grandmother.

Abdullahi revealed that three other suspects were arrested for a similar offence in the state.

He listed the suspects as Babawuro, Ibrahim Safiyanu, and John Doctor.

